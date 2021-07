EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be at the United Caring Services Wednesday afternoon.

They will be there from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 324 NW Sixth Street in downtown Evansville.

Health officials will be offering Hepatitis A and COVID-19 vaccines.

