EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville will hit the road Wednesday.

Those food boxes will be available at Fulton Square Apartments.

That’s on Dresden Street, just off Fulton Avenue.

You can get that fresh produce from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the same program that was held at Hartke Pool since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.