Evansville Wing & Music Festival returning July 24
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth annual Evansville Wing and Music Festival is coming back to the Tri-State in just a couple of weeks.
It’s set for July 24.
The event was postponed back in January due to the pandemic.
Organizers say there will be nearly a dozen vendors serving up wings, desserts and beverages.
The event will be from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville.
Officials tell us there will also be a limited VIP session from noon to 2 p.m.
There will be four music acts going on at the festival all day.
Those acts include Soul N the Pocket, Ash Brothers, Zion Reggae and Loops & Rhythms.
Discounted tickets can be purchased for $6.95 through Friday, July 16.
Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go to the Vanderburgh County Veterans Council.
