Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville Wing & Music Festival returning July 24

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file photo)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth annual Evansville Wing and Music Festival is coming back to the Tri-State in just a couple of weeks.

It’s set for July 24.

The event was postponed back in January due to the pandemic.

Organizers say there will be nearly a dozen vendors serving up wings, desserts and beverages.

The event will be from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville.

Officials tell us there will also be a limited VIP session from noon to 2 p.m.

There will be four music acts going on at the festival all day.

Those acts include Soul N the Pocket, Ash Brothers, Zion Reggae and Loops & Rhythms.

Discounted tickets can be purchased for $6.95 through Friday, July 16.

You can buy tickets here.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go to the Vanderburgh County Veterans Council.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Biehler
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Dylan Birdwell
Man charged in deadly hit and run booked into jail
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Holiday World offers free admission once a year for children in foster care
Samantha Howell
Police: Woman arrested after drunk driving with children in car
Kentucky Bike Rally back in Sturgis this week.
Kentucky Bike Rally back in Sturgis
Kentucky Bike Rally back in Sturgis this week.
Kentucky Bike Rally back in Sturgis this week