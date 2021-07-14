Evansville Wing & Music Festival returning July 24

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth annual Evansville Wing and Music Festival is coming back to the Tri-State in just a couple of weeks.

It’s set for July 24.

The event was postponed back in January due to the pandemic.

Organizers say there will be nearly a dozen vendors serving up wings, desserts and beverages.

The event will be from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville.

Officials tell us there will also be a limited VIP session from noon to 2 p.m.

There will be four music acts going on at the festival all day.

Those acts include Soul N the Pocket, Ash Brothers, Zion Reggae and Loops & Rhythms.

Discounted tickets can be purchased for $6.95 through Friday, July 16.

You can buy tickets here.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go to the Vanderburgh County Veterans Council.

