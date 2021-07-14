Brighter, Humid

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stubborn area of low pressure finally glided east affording true July weather to return. Mostly sunny and sultry as high temps climb to 90-degrees. There is a 10% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Thursday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the lower 90s. There is a marginal for a few severe thunderstorms through Thursday night.

Friday, a cold front will draw closer sparking increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. With a moving frontal boundary, there is small threat for severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

