Big Brothers Big Sisters holding annual fundraiser at Franklin Lanes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana continues to make a difference in children’s lives after more than 50 years in the community.

They continued that mission even in the pandemic, but now they need the community to step up to make sure they can continue to help kids.

The organization is holding its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Wednesday night at Franklin Lanes.

This is their biggest fundraiser, but they had to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic.

So this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever.

They hope to raise $55,000.

To help, all you have to do is sign up to bowl at Franklin Lanes.

Get your friends involved and make it fun to see who can raise the most money on each team.

The money raised goes toward making a difference for each child in the program.

“Research has indicated that kids that have mentors are more likely to be academically successful, more likely to avoid risky behaviors. They are less likely to turn to substance abuse, and we measure all of those key areas,” said Andrew Backes, Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director.

You can sign up for the event online and a fundraising page is created for you.

You can share that page on social media.

To participate, you have to raise $30, and if you raise $50, you get a free t-shirt.

Big Brothers Big Sisters say the lanes are all booked up for Wednesday’s event, but they have plenty of openings available for the event that continues on Saturday.

