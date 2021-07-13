Warmer temps, scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will heat up over the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread on Thursday and Friday and will linger into the weekend. Daily highs will approach 90-degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and then drop back into the middle 80s for Friday and the weekend. Best chances for thunderstorms are Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday. Drier conditions for Sunday through early next week.

