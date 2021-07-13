Birthday Club
Volunteers help to sort furniture at Evansville Christian School’s new K-6 building

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are finishing up construction on Evansville Christian school’s new elementary school. The school’s furniture is piled up in the gym, and Monday volunteers came to sort through it.

More than 30 volunteers came to help, and not just those who work at the school. Community members and other kids came too.

“It makes me feel really good knowing I helped something like this, so that when I look back in a few years, I helped do that,” said Evansville Christian High School Freshman Annelise Sloan.

“It has been incredible just getting volunteers together,” said Assistant Principal Tyra Harnishfeger. “It’s funny, just a few days ago I was worried we wouldn’t have enough, and I woke up this morning to people who have signed up to really fill our volunteer slots.”

“As you can see there’s a big need here so we thought we could get our group, our youth group and our adult volunteers and just lend a hand,” said volunteer Bryan Gotcher.

Kids are going to be using all of the furniture when school starts on August 18.

“This whole project, to be on the front lines and watch this develop, whether it’s the first day they took the ground down to dirt up through now moving all of the equipment in,” Harnishfeger said. “Not only our students but really our community is involved in this work.”

