Vaccine clinics coming to Eastland Mall

By Evan Gorman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers and store workers will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Eastland Mall.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners just approved two clinics.

They will be held July 30 and again on August 27. Both are from noon until 4 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available for your choice. There is no cost and no need to register.

The tent will be set up outside of Dillard’s.

