Vaccine clinics coming to Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers and store workers will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Eastland Mall.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners just approved two clinics.

They will be held July 30 and again on August 27. Both are from noon until 4 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available for your choice. There is no cost and no need to register.

The tent will be set up outside of Dillard’s.

