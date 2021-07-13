Two Evansville homes damaged after car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two buildings in Evansville are damaged after a car crashed into them.

It happened on Morgan Avenue around 3 Tuesday morning.

We spoke with the owner of the homes. He says they’re vacant and being converted into businesses.

He says the car left the road, clipped one building and crashed into the other.

We’re working to find out about injuries and the cause of the crash.

