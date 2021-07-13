Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An Indiana police detective who was shot to death last week will be laid to rest today. Greg Ferency was killed in an ambush in Terre Haute.

With the start of school just weeks away, the EVSC is making plans on what protocols to put in place as COVID continues to be a cause for concern.

Olympic athletes are arriving in Tokyo for the games, which start next week. However, the more than 11,000 competitors from across the globe will be adapting to life inside a village bubble with COVID-19 protocols in place.

