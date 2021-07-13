Police: Catalytic converter stolen from church’s van in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a report of a stolen catalytic converter from a church’s van in Evansville.

Officers say they were called to Grace Baptist Church on N. Garvin Street Monday afternoon.

The caller told officers that he started the church van and thought the muffler was blown.

He said he crawled under the van and noticed a section that was cut out and missing.

According to a police report, the caller stated the cut looked fresh and appeared to be done with a Sawzall.

This is just one of several catalytic converter thefts that have been reported in Evansville over the past several weeks.

