Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

People rally outside Evansville Civic Center over growing crisis in Cuba

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday evening in downtown Evansville, protesters are rallied outside the Civic Center over the growing crisis in Cuba.

It’s one of many protests across the country.

[Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests]

Cubans are facing food and medicine shortages, and have struggled to get basic supplies.

The island nation has been under an economic embargo imposed by the United States since 1960.

President Biden says he supports protesters, but he has so far steered clear of the requests to intervene.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

Downtown maps now up in Evansville
Downtown maps now up in Evansville
Vaccine clinics coming to Eastland Mall
Evansville Goodwill program teaches digital skills
Evansville Goodwill program teaches digital skills
Two houses damaged in car crash
Two houses damaged in car crash