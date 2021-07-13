People rally outside Evansville Civic Center over growing crisis in Cuba

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday evening in downtown Evansville, protesters are rallied outside the Civic Center over the growing crisis in Cuba.

It’s one of many protests across the country.

Cubans are facing food and medicine shortages, and have struggled to get basic supplies.

The island nation has been under an economic embargo imposed by the United States since 1960.

President Biden says he supports protesters, but he has so far steered clear of the requests to intervene.

