New health clinic approved in Perry Co., hospital pushing back

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The planning commission in Tell City has approved works for a new Fast Pace Health clinic, but Perry County Memorial Hospital is pushing back.

Officials say Fast Pace Health is building only a few hundred yards away from the hospital’s clinic.

Representatives from Perry County Memorial Hospital say they believe they’ve expanded enough to cover the healthcare needs in the area.

Jessica Costello is working on this story and will have more tonight on 14 News.

