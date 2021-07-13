Birthday Club
Livestock showing down among Gibson Co. 4H-ers

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Fair is happening this week, but 4H’ers aren’t showing as many animals as they normally do.

Fair officials estimate a 20 percent decrease in livestock from their last in-person fair two years ago in 2019.

“We were going up and up and up for the last few years, and unfortunately COVID’s just kind of a little dip in our system. So we’re hoping we’ll be back to normal and growing again,” said 4H Youth Educator Brooke Haldeman.

Officials say when the fair didn’t happen last year, people couldn’t show the animals they bought and raised, and then many of them struggled to sell them. This left some people hesitant to raise animals for this year.

“Everybody was just so uncertain, and you kind of got away from something for a year. You kind of get out of the habit of having animals and taking care of livestock, and sometimes it’s hard to jump back in to what you always did,” said Fair Board Member John Feutz.

The 20% decrease didn’t affect all animals equally. Goats, for example, have half as many in number as there were two years ago.

The shortage has some 4H members thinking about what it would be like if they weren’t able to raise animals.

“I think it’d be very weird. I don’t know. I don’t think I would learn the responsibility that I have now and, I just, I don’t know what I would do without my animals,” said Claire Boeglin.

“I wouldn’t know. I’ve lived on a farm for my entire life. So, if I didn’t show animals, I don’t know what I would do,” said Sarah Georges.

Fair officials hope to have the amount of livestock back to normal by next year’s fair.

The Gibson County Fair runs through Sunday in Princeton.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

