LIVE: Henderson Commission expected to vote on HMP&L sale

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners are expected to vote if they should sell Henderson Municipal Power and Light to Big Rivers Electric.

[Big Rivers believes utility sale benefits city, customers]

Big Rivers Electric Corporation believes the move will benefit both the city and its customers contrary to an earlier independent analysis.

The vote on the sale has been put on hold over the last several weeks.

We were told it was because of an error found in an independent evaluation of the purchase offer.

Big Rivers officials say the sale will be a $25 million gain to the city and $165 million benefit to its customers between now and 2035.

If the commission votes yes, it doesn’t mean it’s done deal. The mayor says it would be on a ballot for registered voters in Henderson to decide.

The HMP&L utility commission had previously recommended the city should not go forward with the sale.

