Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

New clinic site in Perry Co.
New health clinic approved in Perry Co., hospital pushing back
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
Hopkins Co. health officials warn of Delta variant