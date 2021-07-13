Ind. reports 1 new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 572 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 758,479 confirmed cases and 13,506 deaths.

One of those newly reported deaths came out of Vanderburgh County.

The map shows 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in both Gibson County, four new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Posey County, one new case in Pike County, and zeros new cases in Perry and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana, as of Thursday.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,850 cases, 403 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,242 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,927 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,770 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,531 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,351 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,393 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.