Humid, Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area of low pressure is finally pushing east of the Great Lakes easing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain and storm chances will diminish later this afternoon as the low departs. High temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday, brighter and hotter as high temps climb to 90-degrees. There is a 10% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Thursday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the lower 90s. There is a marginal for a few severe thunderstorms through Thursday night.

