Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Humid, Scattered Thunderstorms

Drier Weather Wednesday
7/12 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/12 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area of low pressure is finally pushing east of the Great Lakes easing our chances for showers and thunderstorms.  Becoming partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Rain and storm chances will diminish later this afternoon as the low departs. High temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday, brighter and hotter as high temps climb to 90-degrees. There is a 10% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Thursday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the lower 90s. There is a marginal for a few severe thunderstorms through Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Restaurants seeing an increase in prices.
Restaurants seeing increase in prices

Latest News

7/12 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/12 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Unsettled pattern means more rain this week.
14 First Alert 7/12 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/12 - Midday