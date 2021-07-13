Hopkins Co. health officials warn of Delta variant

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department says coronavirus case numbers are up after the Independence Day holiday, and the county could soon be back in the red for case numbers.

They also warn the Delta variant is showing to be confirmed in two adjacent counties, so they say it will be in Hopkins County soon - if it isn’t already.

Records show those counties are Christian and Caldwell.

Officials say the Delta variant is considered more contagious, so it will likely spread rapidly among people who are not vaccinated. That’s why they are encouraging more people to get their shot.

[Click here for the most recent case numbers in our Kentucky counties]

Lesya Feinstein is working on this story, and she’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

