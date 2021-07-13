Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. health officials warn of Delta variant

(Gray tv)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department says coronavirus case numbers are up after the Independence Day holiday, and the county could soon be back in the red for case numbers.

They also warn the Delta variant is showing to be confirmed in two adjacent counties, so they say it will be in Hopkins County soon - if it isn’t already.

Records show those counties are Christian and Caldwell.

Officials say the Delta variant is considered more contagious, so it will likely spread rapidly among people who are not vaccinated. That’s why they are encouraging more people to get their shot.

[Click here for the most recent case numbers in our Kentucky counties]

Lesya Feinstein is working on this story, and she’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

New clinic site in Perry Co.
New health clinic approved in Perry Co., hospital pushing back
Evansville
Faith Temple Church of God holding Community Fun Day
System issues at Ky. county clerk offices resolved
Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 65 new cases since Fri.