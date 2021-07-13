Birthday Club
Groups expected to review funds for Toyota YMCA in Gibson Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Daily Clarion says the Gibson County Economic Development Commission and the County Council is expected to review funds for the new Toyota YMCA project.

As we’ve reported, the new YMCA will be in the former Lowell Elementary School building.

Those groups will be looking over the $13.2 million boost from the Patoka-Union Township’s TIF District.

[YMCA receives $13.2M boost for Patoka-Union Township TIF District]

That means funds from property taxes will be diverted toward completing the center.

The Redevelopment Commission already approved it.

The Toyota Indiana YMCA is set to open in early 2023.

