Faith Temple Church of God holding Community Fun Day

Evansville
Evansville(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Faith Temple Church of God in Evansville is holding a Community Fun Day Tuesday.

They say the event is free to anyone, regardless of age.

At the event, officials say there will be a free clothes giveaway, free groceries, job placement and free teeth cleaning for children one to 18.

There will also be music, fun activities and food vendors.

That’s happening Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. at 1511 N. Royal Avenue.

