Evansville’s Park-N-Rec program returns for summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some summer fun is set for Tuesday in Evansville as the Park-N-Rec program returns.

That will be in Bellemeade Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Park officials say this event will take place on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for the next few weeks.

They started this program last fall with activities like yard games, arts and crafts, and sports.

Thursday’s event is in Akin Park.

You can find a full schedule in the post below.

