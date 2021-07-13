Birthday Club
Evansville Rescue Mission awarded grant from Ind. Dept. of Veterans Affairs

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded more than $450,000 to several organizations across the state, including one in Vanderburgh County.

Evansville Rescue Mission was one of the 11 organizations chosen to receive Grants for Veterans’ Services (GVS) funding.

Organizations were chosen based on their dedication to assisting veterans with their mental health and wellbeing, as well as promoting quality of life initiatives such as ending veteran homelessness.

Officials say GVS can only be used to provide services to veterans who live in the state of Indiana, have served in any branch of the US armed forces and hold an honorable discharge in the form of a DD-214 or National Guard Bureau (NGB) Form 22.

