Evansville Goodwill program teaches digital skills

(pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Goodwill is launching a new program that focuses on teaching digital skills.

The nonprofit opened its doors for their GoodSkills Academy Tuesday.

Officials say the GoodSkills Academy will be a free program available to the public in a new space at their Green River Road location.

They say classes will begin on July 19. Curriculum will cover how to complete basic tasks with a computer and navigating the internet safely.

In a tech-savvy world, Goodwill officials say these skills are often taken for granted.

However, the GoodSkills Academy will be a resource to those without internet, computers or those just looking to learn.

You can sign up for classes here.

