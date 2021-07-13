Evansville Goodwill program teaches digital skills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Goodwill is launching a new program that focuses on teaching digital skills.

The nonprofit opened its doors for their GoodSkills Academy Tuesday.

Officials say the GoodSkills Academy will be a free program available to the public in a new space at their Green River Road location.

They say classes will begin on July 19. Curriculum will cover how to complete basic tasks with a computer and navigating the internet safely.

In a tech-savvy world, Goodwill officials say these skills are often taken for granted.

However, the GoodSkills Academy will be a resource to those without internet, computers or those just looking to learn.

You can sign up for classes here.

