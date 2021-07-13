Evansville Goodwill program teaches digital skills
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Goodwill is launching a new program that focuses on teaching digital skills.
The nonprofit opened its doors for their GoodSkills Academy Tuesday.
Officials say the GoodSkills Academy will be a free program available to the public in a new space at their Green River Road location.
They say classes will begin on July 19. Curriculum will cover how to complete basic tasks with a computer and navigating the internet safely.
In a tech-savvy world, Goodwill officials say these skills are often taken for granted.
However, the GoodSkills Academy will be a resource to those without internet, computers or those just looking to learn.
You can sign up for classes here.
