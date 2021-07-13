Evansville business cashing in on Pokémon craze as card prices skyrocket.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nostalgia of collecting Pokémon cards is back, and it’s paying off big time for one Evansville business.

If you collected Pokémon cards in the 1990s and have them tucked away somewhere safe, you may want to brush the dust off.

That’s because during the pandemic, buying and selling Pokémon cards fired back up.

Some of those cards from the 1990s are selling for more than $100,000. That’s just for one single card.

That’s why one Evansville man decided to turn his 25-year hobby into his single form of income.

David Nguyen was laid off from his analyst job during the pandemic.

However, it’s something he says has turned out in his favor.

He opened the Hobby Den last month to buy and sell Pokémon cards, along with other sport trading cards.

He tells us making this transition and following his passion is paying off big time.

”I made more doing this as a side job than I did at my main job, my professional job. So I decided to make it a career,” said David Nguyen, owner of Hobby Den. “It was a perfect time in this area to open up a shop, and it’s really taken off, and I’ve loved it so far.”

David tells me this all got started back up in the pandemic when people were working from home.

That’s when he saw the prices of Pokémon cards skyrocketing and knew there was something more to this than just a hobby.

According to Ebay’s 2021 State of Trading Cards report, there was a 500% increase in Pokémon card sales in the last year, and they expect this to keep up in 2021.

The highest selling Pokémon card is currently going for half a million dollars.

