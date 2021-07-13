Birthday Club
Downtown maps now up in Evansville

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are some new maps in downtown Evansville.

You can find them in public parking garages on 3rd and Locust, 5th and Sycamore, and the Double Tree and Deaconess Clinic parking garages.

The maps were funded by property owners who live downtown through the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Their Marketing and Events Director Adam Trinkel says he hopes these maps will help visitors become more familiar with all that downtown has to offer.

”As we continue to see things reopen safely and more people come back to venues like The Ford Center, and The Victory Theater, and The Old National Events Plaza, these garages are going to be used heavily. And so we want to make sure people are aware of all the different shops and business that are downtown, and we are really excited to officially have them up in the parking garages today,” said Trinkel.

The maps include QR codes so you can get digital copies of them on your phone.

