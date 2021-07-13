Doctor teaches Evansville Rotary about stress relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dealing with stress can be difficult.

That’s why the Rotary of Evansville invited Dr. Nina Bambina to a meeting Monday.

She walked members through steps on how to deal with stress. One way is a two minute exercise that involved breathing, stillness, and promoting high vibration and love.

Dr. Bambina says relieving stress is also beneficial to those around you.

“When you aren’t so stressed out at home, and you are much more nice to be around and much more fun. Your relationships with the people around you improve, and so it really does help people in every aspect of their life when they can understand and not hold as much stress,” said Dr. Bambina.

She says exercising, yoga, and even sitting still for a few seconds are all great ways to relieve stress.

