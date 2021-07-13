Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Doctor teaches Evansville Rotary about stress relief

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dealing with stress can be difficult.

That’s why the Rotary of Evansville invited Dr. Nina Bambina to a meeting Monday.

She walked members through steps on how to deal with stress. One way is a two minute exercise that involved breathing, stillness, and promoting high vibration and love.

Dr. Bambina says relieving stress is also beneficial to those around you.

“When you aren’t so stressed out at home, and you are much more nice to be around and much more fun. Your relationships with the people around you improve, and so it really does help people in every aspect of their life when they can understand and not hold as much stress,” said Dr. Bambina.

She says exercising, yoga, and even sitting still for a few seconds are all great ways to relieve stress.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

Vaccine clinics coming to Eastland Mall
Vaccine clinics coming to Eastland Mall
Ky health officials warn of Delta variant
Ky health officials warn of Delta variant
Evansville business cashing in on Pokémon craze as card prices skyrocket
Evansville business cashing in on Pokémon craze as card prices skyrocket
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury