Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

Ind. reports 1 new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh Co.
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to shooting at Wis. gas station
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West