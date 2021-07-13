Council members introduce speed bump ordinance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council is taking its first look at revamping area roads to reduce speed.

Council members Jonathan Weaver and Miss Mosby introduced an ordinance they hope would reduce excessive speed on residential streets.

Their proposed solution includes speed bumps.

According to the ordinance, those bumps would only be installed where there’s a proven speeding problem, on a two-lane or residential street, after being review by the City Engineer.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is streamline it make it easier for the petitioner to include people on their block. Instead right now it’s a radius people are deciding blocks away and behind them whether or not speed humps should be added in front of their house or block,” said council member Jonathan Weaver.

The council will vote on the ordinance at the next city council in two weeks.

