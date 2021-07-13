Birthday Club
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury

Jackie Biehler
Jackie Biehler(Facebook)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends and family are praying for the recovery of a young gymnast who injured her neck.

13-year-old Jackie Biehler was hurt while practicing tumbling at the Zone Athletic Center. She was flown to Norton’s children hospital where she is making progress.

Her friends and teammates gathered Tuesday to pray and write cards for Jackie.

They say they wanted to let her know how much she means to them, and that they can’t wait for her to be back with them.

[Gofundme for Jackie]

Brady Williams spoke with friends. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

