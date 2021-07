OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating after they say someone set a garage fire.

Police say firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Western Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

If you have any information, call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.