74-year-old keeps tennis skills sharp in Women’s Hospital Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Hospital Classic Professional Tennis Tournament served up is first shots Monday.

For the past 22 years, the tournament has helped players earn points to earn spots in more competitive tournaments.

Although many are hoping to jump start their career here, 74-year-old Gail Falkenberg is here to keep her skills sharp and inspire others.

“It’s been a great life for me in tennis, and I’m still able to at least get out there and get some points and get in these tournaments. So it’s a real pleasure to play and inspire other people that they can do it too,” said Falkenberg.>

In her tennis career, Gail has won a national title and was ranked in the top 300 at one point.

She hopes to stay healthy and compete in the tournament next year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.