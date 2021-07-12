Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Unsettled pattern means more rain this week.

7/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms appeared on Monday afternoon.  More showers and storms possible through Tuesday as highs climb into the lower 80s.  Rainfall for the month is now 1.3″ ahead of normal, so we’ve made up for some of the dry weather in June.  Wednesday looks mainly dry, sunny and humid with a high of 88.  More showers and storms possible each day from Thursday through the weekend.  Highs will peak around 90 each day and lows will sink into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Person killed in hit and run on Florence & Fifth Ave.
Police: Fight between multiple people ends in deadly hit and run in Evansville
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby.
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Latest News

14 First Alert 7/12 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/12 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/12
14 First Alert 7/12
7/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Tropical Weather Pattern
7/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Daily rain chances