Unsettled pattern means more rain this week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms appeared on Monday afternoon. More showers and storms possible through Tuesday as highs climb into the lower 80s. Rainfall for the month is now 1.3″ ahead of normal, so we’ve made up for some of the dry weather in June. Wednesday looks mainly dry, sunny and humid with a high of 88. More showers and storms possible each day from Thursday through the weekend. Highs will peak around 90 each day and lows will sink into the lower 70s.

