United Caring Services, Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holding vaccine clinic Wed.
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services and the Vanderburgh County Health Department are teaming up to host a vaccine clinic this week.
The clinic is offering to administer both the Hepatitis A and COVID-19 vaccines.
This is scheduled to take place in the Day Shelter on Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Officials urge people who are at risk for Hepatitis A, as well as those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, to come down.
