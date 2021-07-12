Birthday Club
Tropical Weather Pattern

7/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area of low pressure west of the Great Lakes will usher in an ample supply of moisture behind southerly winds.  After a good soaking over the weekend, additional showers and thunderstorms today as high temps remain in the lower 80s. There is a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorms packing brief damaging winds. Slow moving storms will dump plenty of rain which may prompt minor flooding.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Tuesday, becoming mostly cloudy with even chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms possible but the severe weather threat is low.  High temps will remain below normal in the mid-80s.

