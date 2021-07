FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The owners of a Fort Branch business say someone broke through their door and broke their cash registers.

R’z Cafe and Catering is on North Main Street.

They say it happened overnight Sunday or Monday morning.

No one was there and no one was hurt.

Owners say they are checking cameras and hope the person is caught.

