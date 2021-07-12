Birthday Club
SR 165 closing in Posey Co. while crews replace drainage system

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is closing State Road 165 just south of the Poseyville city limits.

Crews are replacing a drainage system there.

Work is expected to take about a day, depending on the weather.

It will start after the morning peak traffic hours and is expected to wrap up before the evening rush.

Local traffic access up to the point of the closure, but all through traffic should use SR 66, 69 and 68.

