Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Road closure planned on U.S. 231 in Huntingburg

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says U.S. 231 will be closed for a drainage improvement project.

Beginning or around Monday, July 19, contractors will close U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg.

Workers will be replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and storm water pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.

Work at is expected to take until the end of July, depending upon weather conditions.

During the project, the road will be completely closed around the clock.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64 and S.R. 162.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Person killed in hit and run on Florence & Fifth Ave.
Police: Fight between multiple people ends in deadly hit and run in Evansville
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby.
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Latest News

Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail
Indiana previously announced it would end all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance...
Appeals court says Indiana should continue paying $300 weekly unemployment benefits
Diocese of Evansville releases plans for upcoming school year
Full news conference: Diocese of Evansville releases plans for upcoming school year
Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year