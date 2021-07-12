Road closure planned on U.S. 231 in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says U.S. 231 will be closed for a drainage improvement project.

Beginning or around Monday, July 19, contractors will close U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg.

Workers will be replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and storm water pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.

Work at is expected to take until the end of July, depending upon weather conditions.

During the project, the road will be completely closed around the clock.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64 and S.R. 162.

