Restaurants seeing increase in prices

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was a rough year for restaurant owners all over the country as stay-at-home orders caused businesses to go down.

Many made it through with to-go orders, but now, the cost to be a restaurant owner is higher than ever.

Hawg N Sauce is one of the only places you can sit down and get a home-cooked meal in Posey County.

However, they are not alone in the struggle to keep that home-cooked meal on the table.

A year ago, we spoke with the owner at the peak of the pandemic. Then, they were struggling with a meat shortage because of the meat supply chain slowing down.

Now, a year later, they tell us they made it through only to face the newest hurdle.

Hawg N Sauce says they are thankful that their community supports them because, without that, they couldn’t keep the doors open as the industry is seeing an increase in prices on almost everything.

The restaurant industry has seen beef prices go up by more than 80% and pork is up by more than 100%.

“Most all cuts of meat are almost 100% increased,” said Jeff Schelhorn, owner of Hawg N Sauce. “We’re dealing with that now. We’re trying to get a little more creative. My son does all of the buying and the cooking, and he’s had his hands full for a while, and it’s not getting better yet, but we’ve got our fingers crossed it’s going to get better soon.”

It’s not just the price of meat that’s impacted. Delivery fees are also up because fuel is up, and paper products for to-go orders are up by as much as 40%.

Hawg N Sauce is just off Highway 62 in Mount Vernon. They have an outdoor patio with live music.

This Friday, they welcome the Flying Buffaloes Band from Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

