Professional fastpitch softball team holding skills competition Mon. at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USSSA Pride, a professional fastpitch softball team, will be taking on Team Florida at Bosse Field on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The first pitch is slated to be thrown at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

According to the Evansville Sports Corp, the Pride arrived in Evansville on Sunday and are scheduled to practice at Bosse on Monday.

They are also holding a clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and helping with a skills competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

These activities are only available to teams competing in the USSSA Youth Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals.

Organizers say the team is an independent professional softball team with some of the best softball players in the country.

Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday games are on USSSAPrideEvansville.com.

All tickets purchased online and in advance will be $10. Tickets bought at the gate will be $15.

Officials tell us the series will be held in conjunction with the USSSA Youth Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals, which is held all over the Tri-State region.

Approximately 170 youth softball teams will participate in the youth national event.

