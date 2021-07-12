Over 500 swimmers contend at Evansville City Swim Meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big annual swimming competition hit this weekend in Evansville

More than 500 swimmers competed at Mosby Pool in the 2021 City Swim Meet.

Competitors ranged from as young as four years old to all the way up to 65 years old.

Each swimmer represented one of the five city pool teams.

14 News spoke with some of the swimmers who love the camaraderie and the competition.

“It’s a blast when you’re an old person, right? It’s a lot of fun to have all the old people trying to get out and do the best that they can,” Robbie Trame, one of the swimmers at the meet said. “Same with the kids, right? It’s obviously for the kids, but I think the old people enjoy it too. Everybody’s out here having fun, which is the biggest point of it, but everybody’s also competitive too.”

“It’s really fun,” Audra Schlachter, a member of the Howell Pool swimming team said. “It’s like really competitive, and like I really love being around my friends the whole time. I cheer on everyone that’s here. It doesn’t matter what team they’re on.”

Lorraine Pool took top honors in the final team standings with a score of 738.

Howell Pool finished in second place with 730.5 and Helfrich Pool had 419.

