Northeast Dubois Schools release plans for upcoming year

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Northeast Dubois released plans for the upcoming school year.

Vaccines will remain optional.

All students there will attend in-person five days a week, unless under quarantine due to COVID-19.

Masks will be optional for students, unless there is a significant outbreak in the school or community. That includes on school buses. Students will be assigned seating with siblings and by bus stop.

Desks will still be three feet apart.

