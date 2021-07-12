New features planned for this year’s Strassenfest

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest is back after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19. With its return come some new features.

Chairman Bob Bleemel told 14 News that they’ll be operating a half pot this year, with half of their cut going to a new fund for their non-profit vendors.

“We’re trying to build a kind of a reserve fund in case something like COVID happens again to where we can help the non-profits,” he said.

He explained that for most of them, the festival is their biggest fundraiser all year and it hurt them having to cancel last year.

The rest of the proceeds will be going to Vincennes University Jasper to be used for scholarships. Bleemel said they intend to have 20 full-ride scholarships together for Dubois County students.

He said he wants it to be an annual feature of Strassenfest.

More than anything, he said most people are just happy to have the festival back, since canceling it last year was heart breaking.

“I got home that night and I told my wife I felt like somebody died,” he explained. She said, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘We just killed Strassenfest.’”

Now that it’s back, he said people are more ready than ever and they expect a great turnout.

The half pot tickets can be purchased at Southgate Shopping center every Thursday through Sunday until the festival begins. At that time, the kiosk will move to the center of town.

Strassenfest kicks off on Thursday, August 5 at 6 p.m., and it will run through Sunday, August 8.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.