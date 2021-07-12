Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Restaurants have seen it all during the COVID-19 pandemic. From having to close dining rooms to meat shortages and now an increase in prices on almost everything.

Many are set to remember Detective Greg Ferency this week. He’s the Terre Haute Police Detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Evansville Police are investigating a deadly hit and run from over the weekend. Police reports show Patrick Adams was ran over by an SUV early Saturday morning.

Southridge’s Colson Montgomery went 22nd in the MLB Draft. He’s heading to the Windy City and the Chicago White Sox.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Person killed in hit and run on Florence & Fifth Ave.
Police: Fight between multiple people ends in deadly hit and run in Evansville
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby.
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Latest News

SR 165 closing in Posey Co. while crews replace drainage system
Crews resurfacing US 62 in Princeton
Olmstead Rd. in Evansville closing Monday
Restaurants seeing an increase in prices.
Restaurants seeing increase in prices
Crews resurfacing US 62 in Princeton.
Crews resurfacing US 62 in Princeton