Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Restaurants have seen it all during the COVID-19 pandemic. From having to close dining rooms to meat shortages and now an increase in prices on almost everything.

Many are set to remember Detective Greg Ferency this week. He’s the Terre Haute Police Detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Evansville Police are investigating a deadly hit and run from over the weekend. Police reports show Patrick Adams was ran over by an SUV early Saturday morning.

Southridge’s Colson Montgomery went 22nd in the MLB Draft. He’s heading to the Windy City and the Chicago White Sox.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.