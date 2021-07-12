Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KWC taking part in Commonwealth Commitment, 100% tuition to those eligible

Kentucky Wesleyan.
Kentucky Wesleyan.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan is taking part in the Commonwealth Commitment.

Starting next fall, students who qualify will have 100 percent of their tuition covered.

Click here for more information.

To be eligible, students must be first-time college attendees from Kentucky, with a full-time schedule and a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must also be Pell Grant eligible.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged after deadly hit and run, warrant issued for arrest
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby.
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Latest News

Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for hygiene kits
Northeast Dubois Schools release plans for upcoming year
Disc Golf championship to be held in Evansville and Gibson Co.
Road closure planned on U.S. 231 in Huntingburg