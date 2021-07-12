KWC taking part in Commonwealth Commitment, 100% tuition to those eligible

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan is taking part in the Commonwealth Commitment.

Starting next fall, students who qualify will have 100 percent of their tuition covered.

To be eligible, students must be first-time college attendees from Kentucky, with a full-time schedule and a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must also be Pell Grant eligible.

