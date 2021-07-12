Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports no new COVID-19 deaths statewide; 11 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 157 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 757,904 confirmed cases and 13,496 deaths.

The map shows 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in both Gibson and Warrick counties, one new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

“I think one of the barriers for people is that it is still under an emergency use authorization,” says Dr. Box. " So if we can get the FDA to move to officially approve this and license this, then I think that will help us with some people.”

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana, as of Thursday.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,836 cases, 402 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,233 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,922 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,768 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,526 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,351 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,392 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Person killed in hit and run on Florence & Fifth Ave.
Police: Fight between multiple people ends in deadly hit and run in Evansville
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby.
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Latest News

Henderson Parks Department seeking help with Christmas in the Park display
EPD Honor Guard.
EPD’s Honor Guard in Terre Haute for slain detective’s visitation, funeral
Evansville Catholic schools to release plans for upcoming school year
Professional fastpitch softball team holding skills competition Mon. at Bosse Field