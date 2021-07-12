Ind. reports no new COVID-19 deaths statewide; 11 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 157 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 757,904 confirmed cases and 13,496 deaths.

The map shows 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in both Gibson and Warrick counties, one new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

“I think one of the barriers for people is that it is still under an emergency use authorization,” says Dr. Box. " So if we can get the FDA to move to officially approve this and license this, then I think that will help us with some people.”

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana, as of Thursday.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,836 cases, 402 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,233 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,922 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,768 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,526 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,351 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,392 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.