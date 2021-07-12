Henderson Parks Department seeking help with Christmas in the Park display

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s Park and Recreation Department is seeking help with the annual Christmas in the Park display in downtown Central Park.

City officials say students at Henderson County High School’s School of Fine Arts have already refurbished some of the smaller cut-out displays.

However, the parks department is looking for help with some of the other buildings and displays that have become weather-worn and are needing a new look.

Any group interested in adopting one (or more) of the features in Central Park can contact Stevens at the Parks office, 270-831-1274.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.