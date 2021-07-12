Fiorella Named Head Baseball Coach at Owensboro High School

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Jake Fiorella has been named the new Owensboro High School baseball coach. Fiorella is a 2004 OHS graduate.

He was the head baseball coach at Louisville Male the past four years. He has been an assistant coach at Louisville Manual, Louisville Ballard and Apollo High School. He was the head coach at Louisville Waggener for five years.

Fiorella has had tremendous success at each of his stops and has had 16 of his 24 seniors the past 3 seasons at Male go on to the next level to play baseball.

Fiorella will also be a teacher at Owensboro High School.

