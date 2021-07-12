Birthday Club
Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post.

