Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville Catholic schools to release plans for upcoming school year

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville is expected to share plans for the upcoming school year, including details on COVID-19 guidelines.

That’s set for 1:30 Monday afternoon.

School officials say the diocese’s 26 Catholic schools will open on time again this year and will have in-person learning five days a week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Person killed in hit and run on Florence & Fifth Ave.
Police: Fight between multiple people ends in deadly hit and run in Evansville
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby.
Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Latest News

Professional fastpitch softball team holding skills competition Mon. at Bosse Field
Police investigating broken windows at Henderson mobile home
SR 165 closing in Posey Co. while crews replace drainage system
Olmstead Rd. in Evansville closing Monday