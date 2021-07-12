Evansville Catholic schools to release plans for upcoming school year
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville is expected to share plans for the upcoming school year, including details on COVID-19 guidelines.
That’s set for 1:30 Monday afternoon.
School officials say the diocese’s 26 Catholic schools will open on time again this year and will have in-person learning five days a week.
